August 7, 2023

Cyprus’ oldest woman has died aged nearly 111

Milia Paidiou, understood to be Cyprus’ oldest woman according to the 2011 census, has passed away aged nearly 111.

Born in Lefkoniko in 1912, Paidiou had four children, 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She celebrated her 110th birthday in September 2022 and told Sigma at the time that she had lived through both great and challenging times.

Indeed, she recalled her contribution towards the struggle for independence between 1955-1959 in which she transported her son’s weapons and ammunition.

Her funeral is set to take place on Monday at 5pm at the Holy Temple of Ayia Paraskevi in Episkopi, Limassol.

The family has requested that contributions, instead of wreaths, be made for the construction of a church in the area.

 

