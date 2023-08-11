Sea research initiative deems Ayia Napa Marina waters clean

The “Sea-machia for Cleaner Seas” programme is being successfully implemented and showing its first positive results. The project is a collaboration between the Bank of Cyprus (BoC), the NGO CYMEPA and the Cyprus University of Technology (CUT).
The first phase of the study was undertaken by CUT’s EMERGE research centre, demonstrating that the quality of the coastal seawater in the Ayia Napa Marina marine area is within acceptable limits, with no problems present. The centre carried out tests of the system that monitors environmental parameters and seawater quality, and, according to the results, useful data was obtained for a period of time, which is expected to form an initial database, something that was until now lacking.
The database will gather a significant amount of data on the region’s marine environment, as well as log early detection of pollution indicators, providing warnings when problems start to develop. It will also help in the design of preventative and corrective measures and infrastructure, and in the development of a knowledge base for education, research and development.
The project is funded by the BoC as part of its actions to protect the environment, amplifying its positive efforts towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14, “Life Below Water”, which is aligned with the Bank’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy.
In addition, as part of its campaign for its new Visa Debit card, made of plastic recovered from the sea, BoC educated the public on issues of plastic-based water pollution and its impact on undersea life, via a dedicated, specially-prepared online platform. Over July 1-2, 2023, to further raise awareness among children and adults, the Bank organised the “It’s so… cool to recycle!” drive at Protaras’ popular Fig Tree Bay beach. In collaboration with Paralimni Municipality, BoC beach-goers to deposit their used plastic bottles and cups in recycling bins, and treated them to ice cream from a dedicated van.
Finally, the Bank held simultaneous clean-ups of two beaches in Limassol and Larnaca, with the participation of its staff, strengthening corporate volunteering. The clean-ups were organised in cooperation with CYMEPA and the municipalities of Limassol and Larnaca.