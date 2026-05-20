The Limassol regional tourism board (Etap Limassol) this week presented results from nine pilot actions under the HERIT ADAPT Interreg EURO-Med project, focusing on sustainable tourism and the impact of climate change on cultural heritage sites, during a recent European conference held in Athens.

According to an announcement by the board, Etap participated alongside the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel) in both the conference and the final meeting marking the closure of the EU-funded HERIT ADAPT project, which took place from May 18 to May 20, 2026.

The conference brought together eight organisations from Mediterranean countries, which presented the outcomes of nine pilot actions developed under the project.

“The actions highlighted the decisive role of innovation in creating sustainable tourism development models focused on cultural heritage and resilience to climate change,” it said.

Particular emphasis was placed on the use of advanced technological tools in pilot regions across participating countries.

These include 3D modelling, extended reality technologies, IoT-based climate monitoring systems and artificial intelligence tools for the promotion of cultural heritage.

Discussions also focused on the broader relationship between sustainability, circular economy principles and tourism development, alongside the potential to expand the project’s results across the wider Mediterranean region.

Etap Limassol said its participation in HERIT ADAPT “confirms its ongoing commitment to promoting sustainable and innovative practices in the tourism sector and cultural heritage management”.

The project forms part of wider EU efforts to strengthen resilience in coastal and heritage destinations increasingly exposed to climate-related risks, while also enhancing digital transformation in tourism management.