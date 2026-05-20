Former president Nicos Anastasiades warned on Wednesday that Cyprus risks creating a “Parliament of Babel” amid what he described as growing political toxicity, populism and public attacks that undermine democratic debate.

Speaking in an interview with Vergina TV, Anastasiades criticised what he called a climate of “nihilism” and “character assassination” in public life, arguing that political discourse has shifted away from policy and substance.

“There are public prosecutors and people’s courts,” he said.

“This has created a situation that is not ideal and does not allow the voter to choose between policies and positions.”

Anastasiades also cautioned against political fragmentation ahead of the elections on Sunday, saying Cyprus could face a “Parliament of Babel”, a reference to the ill-fated diverse Tower of Babel from the Book of Genesis, if the current climate continues.

The former president referred extensively to journalist Makarios Drousiotis, whose publications and allegations concerning Anastasiades’ presidency have generated political controversy in recent years.

“Drousiotis told us that he conducted investigations for three years and found that everything was apparently true,” Anastasiades said, adding that “the rest cannot remain without consequences.”

He further claimed that the political environment surrounding the allegations had affected former associate and Greek deputy minister to Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Giorgos Mylonakis, saying allegations levied had escalated to the point that Mylonakis suffered a stroke.

Anastasiades also criticised former auditor general and current Alma leader, Odysseas Michaelides, accusing him of having an “obsessive tendency to characterise everyone as corrupt.”

“I am his obsession, but unfortunately I studied law and not psychiatry in order to observe him more closely,” Anastasiades remarked.

Referring to internal divisions within Disy following the party’s loss at the 2023 presidential elections, Anastasiades acknowledged that “wounds” remain within the party but argued they could have been overcome “with more composure.”

“Disy remains a stable force of moderation,” he assured.

“In the twenty years that we ruled, we have only seen progress.”

Anastasiades also reflected on decisions taken during the 2013 financial crisis and the Eurogroup negotiations, admitting that mistakes had been made during his presidency.

“I made mistakes. Those who do nothing are the only ones who don’t make mistakes,” he said.

Recalling the banking crisis negotiations, Anastasiades said he had been warned Cyprus faced immediate financial collapse if it rejected the bailout programme.

“They told me that if we don’t accept a program, your banks will close from Monday. That shocked me,” he said, adding that he believed his government was ultimately “vindicated” by the decisions it took during the crisis.