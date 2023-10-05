October 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police urge caution on motorways due to overnight roadworks

By Gina Agapiou00
file photo

Police urged caution to drivers on Thursday as overnight road maintenance works on the Nicosia – Larnaca and Limassol – Nicosia motorways continue.

The works on the Nicosia-Larnaca motorway from Rizoelia to Larnaca will be carried out from 8pm on Thursday and will be completed on Friday 5.30am, the Department of Public Works announced.

They will be carried out for road maintenance purposes on sections of the motorway, from the Rizoelia roundabout, up to the first light-controlled junction, in Aradippou. During the works, both lanes will remain closed in the direction from Rizoelia roundabout to Larnaca and traffic will be diverted to adjacent roads.

Overnight works are also being carried out on the Limassol-Nicosia motorway to replace reflective nails and safety parapets on the road. The works started on September 18, 2023, and they take place from 9pm until 6am.

During the work, one lane of traffic will be partially closed in one direction only for a length of approximately 1,000 metres and traffic will be directed to the other lane.

The works will be carried out until October 12.

Related Posts

Embattled police chief to stay in post

Tom Cleaver

Taking time to smell the roses

Paul Lambis

Unexploded mortar found, donated near Morphou

Tom Cleaver

Almost 7,000 irregular migrants left Cyprus in nine months

Tom Cleaver

Nanjing delegation has productive meetings in Limassol

CM Guest Columnist

Lack of teachers shutters all-day primary schools

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign