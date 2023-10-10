Renowned artist at isnotgallery

Showcasing works of the internationally-known and Limassol-born artist Umit Inatci, the Universalis Spiritus exhibition will open at isnotgallery on October 11.
Inatci’s career has been long and diverse. His artworks are exhibited widely in many private and public collections and museums around the world including Italy, Cyprus, England, Greece, Turkey, USA, Denmark, Holland, France, Belgium, Iran and Iraq. He is an art critic, monography writer for artists and curator with numerous publications and organisations. He is the author of 42 books on literature, art and socio-political analysis.
His poems have appeared in anthologies published in Italian, English, Spanish, Greek, Macedonian, Romanian and Turkish. He worked as a graphic and furniture designer and art director for different design, advertising and publishing companies. He produced documentary films and video art. He has been an academic member of different universities and is the founder and chair of Umit Inatci Art Center in addition to the founder and chief editor of Art Axis International Art Magazine.
“I consider myself a topiary gardener who works with the perception,” says the artist. “My gardens are utopian places where plants and organic beings that crowd them are being fed by a cosmic energy. A magic of cohesion that emanates incessantly. A chaotic order but that looks like absolute geometry. Each painting is like a garden where cosmogony is being reflected as the geometry of chaos; harmony of imperfection, a fertile antinomy, and divergences that reconcile impossible coexistences.
“The contradiction between a shamanic instinct and scientific logic is evident, but no mystical tendencies emphasised on purpose although it may so seem. All these signs – material or/and gestural – that appear as neutral morphemes with a trans-sensual spirituality, are there to contradict the idea that the pause in moments of intellectual desperation tends to escape into emptiness as an inconceivable momentum.
“What is mystical or hermetic in my art is only a mimetic embodiment of archaic behaviour of art. In a way, I attempt to divulge the paradox in artwork. An anthropological search, without questioning what is progress or regression, but simultaneously a kind of instrument for re-establishing an archaic past of rituality in art. I am the primitive of the future… A modern Shaman… Chronically anachronistic!”
The exhibition will remain open for two-and-a-half weeks, concluding on October 31.
Solo exhibition by world-renowned artist Umit Inatci. October 11-31. Isnotgallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 6.30pm. Tuesday-Friday: 10am-1pm, 3.30pm-6.30pm. Saturday: 10-2pm. Tel: 22-343670. [email protected]