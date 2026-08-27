Bidding the summer farewell with events beginning on August 27

The final weekend of August promises to bid us farewell with a packed cultural agenda. From events that admire the full moon that arrives this weekend to performing arts festivals, outdoor film nights, summer markets, concerts and culinary gatherings, August will have a grand ending.

Paphos district

Before the weekend officially begins, this Friday gifts us a mesmerising phenomenon – the last full moon of August, one of the biggest and brightest of the year. Several events will take place to witness it, and in Paphos, a music and narration event will happen at the Ancient Odeon of Paphos this Friday, August 28.

A bouzouki quartet, NYKSIS, will perform live while the Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation welcomes visitors to view the starry night sky above. A cocktail hour will follow after the 8.30pm performance, with free entrance to the entire event.

On August 28 and 29, an anniversary edition of Anti-Skino Festival will take place at Val’s Place in Gialia. As the festival celebrates its 10th year, it brings theatrical and music performances to a new location, filling its agenda with workshops, activities for all ages, camping nights, storytelling and events that celebrate performing arts in all its forms.

In the village of Emba, a local dish will be given the spotlight this Friday. The 11th Kolokasi Festival honours the Cypriot taro root’s flavours with tasty treats, drinks and a festive mood. A live music programme is of course on the agenda as well, with the popular Greek popster Elli Kokkinou performing live.

On Saturday at 8pm, Doikitiria Square will fill with music as soprano Mariza Anastasiades and Rumba Attack come together. Their ‘Songs of Love and the Moon’ performance is part of the free August events the Municipality of Paphos presents, and it welcomes audiences to enjoy live music and the full moon.

Larnaca district

Larnaca’s weekend suggestions begin with the Larnaca Film Festival, which until Sunday spreads film screenings, workshops and guided city tours throughout Larnaca. Organised by the Larnaca Cinema Society, the 2nd festival edition includes screenings of short, feature and documentary films, workshops for educators and teenagers, walks and live music from local bands.

On August 28 and 29, a summery market will take place in Pyla, filling Dhekelia Rd with dozens of local artisans, performers, street food vendors and entertainers. The Full Moon Market will be a two-day affair for the whole family, organised by the team that also hosts the Traditional Christmas Market in Pyla every winter. This time, it presents a summer edition paying tribute to the full moon.

In central Larnaca, a beloved Greek singer, adored by generations, will host a concert at the Pattihio Municipal Amphitheatre. On August 28, Giannis Parios will perform live, sharing his hit songs, timeless Greek melodies and captivating voice with audiences.

On Saturday, the 5th Zygi Fish Festival will offer seafood flavours as the events unfold at the harbour. Cooking demonstrations by chefs, fish dishes in various recipes, free fish tasting, a glimpse into the life of fishermen and children’s activities will take place from 5pm onwards. Plus, a live concert by Giorgos Tsalikis will entertain crowds in the evening.

Zygi Fish Festival

The 11th International Food Festival will take place in Aradippou this Sunday, serving dishes from around the world, refreshing cocktails and music, creating a fun Sunday atmosphere for those in the Larnaca district.

Nicosia district

A chance to witness the full moon is also coming to Dali, Nicosia as a special Astronomy Night arrives this Thursday, August 27 at the Archaeological Site of Idalion. From 7.30pm onwards, telescopes will be set up to observe the moon and the night sky, whilst brief science presentations take place. A live music programme will then serenade visitors, to conclude the evening.

Also happening in Dali this weekend is a live music party in the Dali Amphitheatre square. Constantinos Christoforou and ONE will put on a 90s and 00s party, performing hit summer Greek songs of past decades. The special guest of the ‘Ta Disco Kalokairia Mas’ night is Mando, who will enrich the show with her hit songs.

Two films will be screened outside the Nicosia Municipal Theatre as it continues its On the Side event series, which arrives every last Sunday of the month. This weekend, on August 29 and 30, the films The Oligarch and the Art Dealer by Andreas Dalsgaard and Still Pushing Pineapples by Kim Hopkins will be shown.

Then, on August 30, Giannis Kotsiras returns for yet another concert in Cyprus. This one, at the Lakatamia Municipal Amphitheatre, is an extra performance that was added after his island concerts quickly sold out. Kotsiras will take the stage at 9pm, serenading audiences with songs from his 30 years in the industry.

Limassol district

Finally, two exciting festivals are happening in mountain villages of the Limassol district this weekend.

The 7th Agios Ioannis Pitsilia Gastronomy Festival will bring flavours from near and far this Sunday. This edition is dedicated to the late chef Andreas Mavrommatis, and chefs from his Paris restaurants will fly in to recreate some of his recipes.

Meanwhile, local grandmothers and cooks will prepare Cypriot traditional dishes, show how halloumi and pies are made, while an entertainment programme shows a glimpse of life in the village and the journey of Andreas Mavrommatis.

Larnaca Film Festival

Finally, the Summer Music Festival 2026 – Kato Amiantos brings two more charming concerts to the forest. Surrounded by the trees in the back garden of pianist Manolis Neophytou’s home, who organises the festival, audiences will get to enjoy a Chamber Music concert on Friday, August 28 and a Night of Jazz with Elizabeth Simonian and fellow musicians on August 30.

The island’s musicians will take listeners on a musical journey, performing in the forest breeze.

Beyond Time, Under the Oxyrhynchus Moon

Live bouzouki quartet NYKSIS and a guided tour of the full moon sky by the Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation. August 28. Ancient Odeon of Paphos. 8.30pm. Free admission

10th Anti-Skino Festival

Performing arts festival with shows, workshops, parties and more. August 28-29. Val’s Place, Gialia, Paphos. https://www.facebook.com/antiskino

11th Kolokasi Festival

Village festival with live music by Greek singer Elli Kokkinou, and Giorgos Papadopoulos. August 28. Emba village, Paphos district. 8pm. €10. Free for children under 10. Tel: 26-953135

Songs of Love and the Moon

Soprano Mariza Anastasiade and Rumba Attack perform under the full moon. August 29. Doikitiria Square, Paphos. 8pm. Free admission

Larnaca Film Festival

Outdoor film screenings in parks and squares. August 27- 30. Throughout Larnaca. www.larnakacinema.com

Full Moon Market

Artist stalls, music, street food, children’s activities and a full moon wishing space. August 28-29. Dhekelia Rd, Pyla, Larnaca district. 5pm-11pm. €2.50. Free for children under 11 years old. www.forestmarketcyprus.com

Giannis Parios

Concert with Giannis Parios. August 28. Pattihio Municipal Amphitheatre, Larnaca. 9pm. Tickets from €45. www.soldoutticketbox.com

5th Zygi Fish Festival

Live cooking shows, free fish tasting, children’s activities, and a concert by Giorgos Tsalikis. August 29. Zygi village, Larnaca district. 5pm onwards

11th International Food Festival

Street food from around the world. August 30. Makariou Avenue, Aradippou. 7pm. Tel: 99-531744

Astronomy Night

Moon and night sky observation with telescopes and brief presentations by the Cyprus Astronomy Organisation. Live music. August 27. Archaeological Site of Idalion, Nicosia. 7.30pm. Free admission

Ta Disco Kalokairia Mas

90s and 00s Greek hits concert with with Constantinos Christoforou and ONE. Special guest: Mando. August 29. Dali Amphitheatre square, Nicosia. 9pm. Tel: 99-059257. www.ticketmaster.cy

[Screenings] On the Side

Film screening of The Oligarch and the Art Dealer by Andreas Dalsgaard. August 29. Film screening of Still Pushing Pineapples by Kim Hopkins. August 29-30. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 7.45pm. Free admission

Giannis Kotsiras

Concert with popular Greek musician. August 30. Lakatamia Municipal Amphitheatre, Nicosia. 9pm. €30-40. www.ticketmaster.cy

7th Agios Ioannis Pitsilia Gastronomy Festival

Traditional festival dedicated this year to the late Chef Andreas Mavrommatis. Food, demonstrations, live music and dancing. August 30. Central Square, Agios Ioannis Pitsilia, Limassol district. 11.30am-12am. Free admission

Summer Music Festival 2026 – Kato Amiantos

Chamber music concert with Manolis Neophytou, Wolfgang Schroder and Robertas Grod. August 28. A Night of Jazz with Elizabeth Simonian, George Koulas, Eirinaios Koulouras and George Morfitis. August 30. Forest Theatre, Kato Amiantos Forest. 8pm. Tel: 99-833944. Some presales available on SoldOut Tickets