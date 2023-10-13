October 13, 2023

Street party on Makarios Ave this weekend

By Eleni Philippou
On a mission to embrace the new look of Nicosia’s commercial centre, Nicosia Municipality is holding a street party on Makarios Avenue this Saturday. Taking place at Spyridaki Square, near the 360 building, the public is invited to attend the special occasion, enjoy the city’s new sights and celebrate with activities for old and young.

Starting the day will be a children’s event from 10am to 5pm where they will get to enjoy a specially crafted party with activities. DJs, bouncy castles, face painting, wall climbing, stilt-walkers, clowns and bites from Street Food Yard will entertain young partygoers all day long.

As evening falls, the street party will pick up rhythm with a live link by MIX FM and from 7pm until late the Insomnia Street Party will get Nicosians in a party mood. Uplifting dance music by DJs, bars serving drinks and cocktails and food will take over the square. And all of that with free entry.

 

Street Party

Children’s activities (10am-5pm) and a DJ party (7pm until late). October 14. Spyridaki Square, Makariou Avenue, Nicosia. Tel: 99-375703, 99-831272

