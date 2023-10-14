October 14, 2023

Limassol Art Walks 2023

By Eleni Philippou
Following last year’s successful first edition, Limassol Art Walks returns. Open studios, performances, exhibitions, screenings and more will take place as the events agenda unfolds on October 20 to 22.

The initiative was started by Alexandros Diogenous, Christodoulos Panayiotou and Tasos Stylianou to promote synergies and cooperation within the cultural ecosystem of Limassol. This year it will continue its mission to highlight the cultural fermentation that is taking place in Limassol by bringing together a series of contemporary art spaces, local cultural institutions and public art initiatives.

Taking part in the creative weekend are Art Seen, BPRarts Cultural Management – Catherine Louis Nikita, Center of Performing Arts MITOS, Concrete Affection, eins gallery, Joey Ramone, Koraï Project Space, Limassol Municipal Arts Center – Apothikes Papadaki, MeMeraki Artist Residency, NeMe Arts Centre, Pylon Art & Culture, Rialto Theatre, Tapper, The Edit Gallery, The Gallery 45, The Island Club, Thousand Julys, Yiakazoui, 15m2 in collaboration with tapaitoupa, The Shopkeeper & Co and Alley.

With 21 participating spaces, institutions and projects, Limassol Art Walks’ public programme will include exhibitions, performances, screenings, open studios, artist talks and more. Engaging with the past and present of Limassol’s historic centre, the programme will unveil multiple cultural happenings woven into the fabric of the city.

 

Limassol Art Walks

Exhibitions, screenings, performances and group events by local artists. October 20-22. Around Limassol. Free. www.limassolartwalks.com

