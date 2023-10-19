Understated elegance of the world on a plate

Limassol and the culture of the island are there to be explored by passengers on Holland America cruise ship. JONATHAN SHKURKO takes advantage of if pit stop to have a look around

In recent years, Limassol port has seen its popularity as a stop for cruise liners from around the world rise. Nestled against the backdrop of a bustling maritime hub, a half-day visit to the Nieuw Statendam, a vessel that belongs to the renown Holland America, was a unique opportunity to explore the growing significance of the port.

Upon setting foot on the ship, the reasons why Limassol is increasing its popularity as a cruise destination become clear.

Holland America, a leading figure in the world of cruising, traces its origins back to 1873. Throughout its history, the company has built a reputation for service and passenger comfort. Its commitment to providing a classic cruising experience that combines tradition with modern luxury is very much alive aboard the Nieuw Statendam.

The cruise liner welcomes passengers with an air of sophistication and grace, characterised by sleek lines and an imposing yet tasteful presence. In a departure from the flamboyance that can sometimes define cruise liners, the Nieuw Statendam has a more understated elegance, fostering an atmosphere that invites passengers to appreciate refinement, rather than opulence.

Before even boarding, it is impossible not to be taken aback by the Nieuw Statendam’s sheer size, it has 12 passenger decks and is almost 300 long.

Subtle colour palettes and a touch of minimalism make the vessel’s has 1,339 cabins, including 174 suites, more homely than a traditional cruise cabin. That said, they still feel airy, with an intelligent use of space.

Balconies on all the cabins of the Nieuw Statendam are, to me, the best feature. Unexpectedly large, with plenty of space for at least two lounge chairs, they easily accommodate a family and provide additional space for quiet nights. I could see myself having dinner on one with a glass of wine, content to watch the ocean pass me by.

One thing that stands out around the ship is its art collection; the largest of any ship in the fleet with an impressive 2,000 plus works.

All infrastructure and IT systems were provided by Lufthansa, and with an inaugural voyage in December, 2018, that took it across the Atlantic, the cruise ship is thoroughly modern.

Nieuw Statendam sails Caribbean itineraries from Fort Lauderdale during the winter and to Europe in the spring with voyages from Amsterdam to Northern Europe and from Rome around the Mediterranean in the summer, where the Limassol port of call comes in.

The Nieuw Statendam offers an abundance of entertainment options, and passengers can choose from a variety of venues and activities to suit diverse tastes.

Notable is the Greenhouse Spa and Salon, a sanctuary offering a comprehensive menu of massages and treatments for those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation.

The ship also boasts bars including the Rolling Stone Rock Room, the Billboard with perennial hits on loop, and the BB King’s Blues Club, specialising in classic soul and rock & roll. A massive stage hosts live shows every night, providing a dynamic and engaging experience for passengers. Additionally, the fully-equipped gym and the dedicated kids club cater to active and young travellers alike.

Dining aboard the Nieuw Statendam is a journey in itself. From the flagship Dining Room to the casual Lido Market, and from the Pinnacle Grill steakhouse to the Italian Canaletto, the ship’s dining venues presented an almost endless array of culinary delights.

We enjoyed a buffet, similar to that offered to passengers, allowing them to try a range of options.

I was taken aback by its fantastic tacos. An often-overlooked staple street food dish – at least in Europe – I choose two, one featuring chili con carne and the other with pulled beef. Topped with pinto beans, jalapenos, sour cream and Jack Monterey cheese, they were a true revelation.

Sticking to the principle of mixing buffet options, I also tried the excellent tomato and onion focaccia and the peanut butter and chocolate pie, which reminded me of my trip to the Southern US.

Not to be missed are also the mouthwatering burgers served at the poolside Dive-In, a culinary gem created by the same minds behind the cult NYC burger joint Nathan’s Famous.

While Holland America has not included Limassol in the Nieuw Statendam’s boarding points, it is offered as a port of call for cruising passengers. They have the opportunity to explore the city with half-day or full-day tours, as well as visits to Nicosia and the Chirokitia archaeological site providing the opportunity to see a glimpse of Cyprus’ cultural life.

As Limassol’s star continues to rise in the world of cruising, the Nieuw Statendam remains a gem in a vibrant and evolving landscape, providing a unique gateway to explore the treasures of the Mediterranean and beyond.