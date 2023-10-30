October 30, 2023

Turkish Cypriot doctors warn of unqualified people performing cosmetic procedures

The Cyprus Turkish Medical Association (KTTB) said on Monday it had received numerous complaints regarding cosmetic procedures performed by unqualified people.

They said the complaints pertained to procedures such as fillers, botox, hair transplants, and other popular cosmetic procedures, and that the police had already taken legal action against one person who had carried out such procedures without having ever been a doctor.

KTTB board member Senel Beydola said the risks related to unqualified people carrying out cosmetic surgery are high, and that “they may cause complications which require medical attention.”

“This is a serious public health problem and we will follow this issue closely and continue to cooperate with the police. For all kinds of medical interventions, surgical, and cosmetic procedures, only qualified doctors should be consulted,” she added.

