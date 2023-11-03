Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from Nov. 4-6 (all times GMT):

Saturday, Nov 4

Fulham v Manchester United (1230)

*United have won their last two away league games, but conceded three without reply in their last two games, at home to Newcastle in the League Cup and home to Manchester City last weekend.

*A win for Fulham would take them level on 15 points with United.

*Both sides played in the League Cup on Wednesday, United losing 3-0 against Newcastle United while Fulham had a 3-1 win away to Ipswich Town.

Brentford v West Ham (1500)

*Just one point separates the two sides in the table, West Ham on 14 points in ninth place and Brentford on 13 points in 10th.

*Brentford have won all four meetings with West Ham in the Premier League.

*West Ham have lost their last two league games while Brentford have won their last two.

Sheffield United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500)

*Sheffield United are the only Premier League side without a win this season, and have just one point.

*Wolves are unbeaten in their last five league games.

*Last season Wolves won both meetings between the sides.

Manchester City v Bournemouth (1500)

*Bournemouth won their first game last weekend after four straight defeats.

*Lewis Cook is suspended for Bournemouth while Manuel Akanji returns from suspension for City.

*The sides have met 12 times in the Premier League, with City winning all 12.

Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion (1500)

*Everton have won just once in their five home league games this season.

*Brighton have scored in each of their last 26 Premier League games.

*Everton have lost their last two home games with Brighton, conceding seven goals, but won their last two away games against them, scoring seven goals.

Burnley v Crystal Palace

*Burnley have lost all five home games this campaign.

*Crystal Palace have collected seven points away from home this season, but just five points at home.

*Josh Cullen is suspended for Burnley.

Newcastle United v Arsenal (1730)

*Newcastle are unbeaten in their last six league outings.

*Arsenal are still undefeated in the Premier League this term, but have lost away to Lens in the Champions League and away to West Ham in the League Cup.

*Arsenal would go above leaders Tottenham Hotspur, who play on Monday, with a win.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa (1400)

*Forest have drawn their last three home league games.

*Villa are on an unbeaten run of six league games, winning five.

*Forest are without a win in their last nine Premier League meetings with Villa.

Luton Town v Liverpool (1630)

*Luton are without a home league win this season and have collected just one point in their four games at Kenilworth Road.

*Liverpool have lost just once all season in 15 games including Premier League, Europa League and League Cup.

*Liverpool have yet to be held scoreless this season across all competitions.

Monday, Nov. 6

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

*Spurs are unbeaten in the league this season, and have won all four home games.

*Chelsea have won their last two away games, but have collected just one point in their last two home fixtures.

*Ange Postecoglou has earned 26 points in his first 10 league matches in charge of Spurs, the most of any manager in their first 10 games in the top-flight’s history.