Mixed forecasts for Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Chainlink (LINK) as VC Spectra gains market value

As the crypto market fluctuates, Shiba Inu (SHIB) faces bearish pressures following Binance’s delisting of several margin trading pairs. Meanwhile, Chainlink (LINK) displays a contrasting bullish momentum due to significant integrations and a positive market response. Amidst these mixed market signals, VC Spectra (SPCT) is carving a niche for itself, gaining substantial market value through its ongoing presale and robust roadmap.

Let’s explore which is the best crypto to buy now.

>>BUY SPCT TOKENS NOW<<

Summary

Shiba Inu (SHIB) faces a critical resistance at $0.0000080.

Crypto experts suggest buying Chainlink (LINK) if its price falls below $9.10.

VC Spectra (SPCT) investors gain dividends and rewards beyond token ownership.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) experiences bearish trends

According to a Shiba Inu news, Binance is delisting several margin trading pairs, including SHIB/BUSD, due to liquidity issues. The process starts with suspending the margin borrowing of SHIB on November 3, followed by the automatic closure of open positions on November 9. This action is part of Binance’s strategy to address regulatory risks, particularly under SEC scrutiny.

On November 1, Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the top altcoins, was trading around $0.0000076 with a market cap of $4.53 billion. Shiba Inu price prediction states that Shiba Inu (SHIB) is facing a downward trend, indicating bearish market sentiment influenced by profit-taking and broader crypto market trends. Also, another Shiba Inu price prediction and technical analysis reveals high volatility on the SHIB chart, with the price showing potential for further decline.

In addition, Shiba Inu price prediction shows key indicators like the ADX and RSI suggest that bears dominate the market, with the MACD line reinforcing weak bearish sentiment. The resistance level of Shiba Inu (SHIB) at $0.0000080 remains a significant hurdle for buyers, and unless they can push SHIB past this, the bearish trend is expected to continue.

Chainlink (LINK) experiences bullish momentum

In Chainlink news, MadSkullz, one of the coolest NFTs communities, is integrating Chainlink (LINK) CCIP for its ‘The Missing Onez‘ collection to allow seamless cross-chain access to NFTs. This integration leverages Chainlink’s (LINK) robust security and the Risk Management Network to monitor cross-chain operations. It will be activated on November 1 across Avalanche, Ethereum, and Polygon.

Analysts say Chainlink price has recently broken out of a 533-day sideways trading pattern, attracting attention in the crypto market. They suggest that this breakout could signal an opportune time to buy LINK during dips. On November 1, Chainlink price was around $10.50.

Over the last 30 days, LINK has experienced a bullish trend, growing nearly 40% from its September low. Crypto experts advise potential LINK buyers to consider purchasing if the Chainlink price drops below $9.10, as it could be a favorable entry point. Chainlink (LINK) might also face resistance at $12.50.

VC Spectra (SPCT) attracts investors with amazing roadmap

VC Spectra (SPCT), one of the best DeFi projects, is currently making headlines with its ongoing presale, offering investors a compelling bonus on all deposits. Now in Stage 4 of its presale, VC Spectra (SPCT) is offering SPCT tokens at $0.055 each, with over 104 million tokens remaining until the next stage.

The company has already established a strong market presence by raising $2.4 million in its seed and private sales. Impressively, the price of the SPCT token has increased by 587% to date. At its core, VC Spectra (SPCT) is a decentralized asset management protocol and trading platform designed to provide a secure and profitable investment experience.

It aims to democratize access to blockchain and technology investments, making them accessible and straightforward for everyone, regardless of their financial background. Investors in VC Spectra (SPCT) are rewarded beyond mere token ownership, enjoying dividends and rewards based on their investments.

Looking to the future, VC Spectra (SPCT) has outlined an ambitious roadmap that includes launching SPCT on Uniswap, securing listings on significant platforms like CoinMarketCap, and developing a user-friendly trading application. With its current trajectory and strategic planning, VC Spectra (SPCT) is on course to become a key player in the blockchain investment space.

Learn more about the VC Spectra’s Presale here:

Presale: https://invest.vcspectra.io/login

Website: https://vcspectra.io

Telegram: https://t.me/VCSpectra

Twitter: https://twitter.com/spectravcfund

This article is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. The content does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any securities or financial instruments. Readers should conduct their own research and consult with financial advisors before making investment decisions. The information presented may not be current and could become outdated.

By accessing and reading this article, you acknowledge and agree to the above disclosure and disclaimer.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more