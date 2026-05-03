A yellow weather warning in place since 9am will stay in force until 5pm on Sunday afternoon, the Met office said as storms are set to hit the entire island.

Isolated storms starting from the west are then expected to cover the rest of the island.

Strong winds will bring hail while rain in some parts is expected to pass 35mm an hour.

Heavy rainfall in Troodos is expected to see more water run into the dams.

It will also feel cold as the temperature will be four to seven degrees lower than the average for the time of year, reaching tio 20-23C.

After midnight, the weather is set to get worse with storms, strong winds and even the possibility of snow in the mountains.

The bad weather will continue on Monday morning, and although it will clear up in the afternoon, the temperature will still be several degrees cooler than normal for the time of year.