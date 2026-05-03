Two events in Limassol planned to take place on Sunday have been cancelled due to the bad weather.

In the Footsteps of the Lanitio and Love without Limits – Adopt a Friend, which were both planned for Sunday will no longer go ahead.

Meanwhile, the Akrotiri Spring Festival organised by the Akrotiri Environmental Educational centre will proceed with a limited number of activities.

The Lanitio event had been organised by graduates of the school and a new date is expected to be announced soon.

The Adopt a Friend event, organised by the Animal Welfare Committee of Limassol municipality was due to encourage the adoption and correct treatment of animals.

The Spring Festival’s planned bike ride did not take place but indoor activities will go ahead as planned.