A new yellow warning was issued by the met office on Sunday afternoon, with isolated storms set to hit across the island from 7pm on Sunday to 8am on Monday.

During this time, strong thunderstorms are expected, with rainfall likely to reach up to 55 millimeters per hour.

Hail is also expected in some areas.

At the same time, the winds are expected to be strong, reaching up to 7 Beaufort, while during a storm gusts could be stronger.

On the highest peaks of the mountains, snow or sleet could fall.