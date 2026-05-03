“You can resist an invading army; you cannot resist an idea whose time has come” – Victor Hugo, Histoire d’un crime (1877)

Cyprus has seen its share of arrivals. The latest comes in the form of a “humanitarian defence agreement” with France.

The term itself deserves pause.

Words such as “humanitarian defence” may be politically convenient, but humanitarianism, properly understood, is grounded in relief and neutrality; it does not typically require military positioning. To invoke it in the context of Cyprus blurs the line between assistance and alignment.

Enter Guy de Lusignan.

A disastrously defeated Frankish king of Jerusalem in the Battle of Hattin, he arrived in Cyprus in 1192 under the patronage of Richard I (the Lionheart) of England, establishing a new order in the eastern Mediterranean against Saladin. It was, no doubt, framed as an alliance of restoration. Although he had only two more years to live, the Latin Catholic dynasty was to dominate the Greek Orthodox hierarchy for three subsequent centuries.

History does not repeat itself, but not in Cyprus under the EU.

Today, the island is already one of the most densely layered geopolitical spaces in Europe: the United Kingdom (Akrotiri and Dhekelia), Turkey (since 1974), and Greece (Eldyk).

To introduce yet another external military actor – however framed by President Christodoulides – cannot be treated as a neutral development.

Cyprus, importantly, is not under imminent military threat. The language of urgency, therefore, invites scrutiny. This is not about necessity; it is about positioning.

Part of that signal is embedded in the evolving Security Action for Europe (Safe) framework across member states – a mechanism for strategic alignment under the EU umbrella. Participation is structured around membership, with third non-member countries – such as Turkey – facing political and procedural constraints. Turkey’s ‘refusal’, as the article suggests, is a substitute for an imprecise narrative.

Narratives matter. Precision matters more.

There is also a contradiction that deserves attention. President Christodoulides has previously expressed reservations about the continued presence of foreign military bases on the island –including those of the United Kingdom. This was articulated clearly in a conversation with Rory Stewart and Alastair Campbell in The Rest is Politics podcast.

Yet his present initiative expands that principle – under a European banner.

This is not a trivial question. Such unilateral prerogatives were once associated with rulers like Richard I of England. Cyprus operates under a presidential system that concentrates executive authority. Decisions of this magnitude – those that reshape the island’s geopolitical posture –require not only authority, but legitimacy. That legitimacy is strengthened through checks and balances, parliamentary debate and the capacity for dissent.

In their absence, strategic ambition risks outpacing democratic accountability.

From Lusignan to the more recent decades, Cyprus has repeatedly absorbed externally framed solutions that underestimated local complexity. The results have rarely been stable and never simple.

The risk today is misjudgement. Not all ideas whose time has come arrive as solutions. Some arrive as projections – of power, of alignment, and of ambition.

As my French wife reminds me, the French language also offers a word – discernement – that captures the ability to judge wisely, distinguish carefully and act with clarity rather than impulse.

It is a quality worth recalling.

The question is no longer whether foreign forces can arrive on the island. It is whether those who invite them exercise the discernment to know why – and at what cost.