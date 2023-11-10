November 10, 2023

Nicosia Mall’s fifth anniversary promises visitors gifts and prizes

By Press Release026
Nicosia Mall turning five

Turn a visit to Cyprus’ largest shopping centre into a winning experience, full of gifts and surprises, as Nicosia Mall invites you to savour its unique shops and entertainment spots, and claim unique gifts.

Together with Nicosia Mall, the Athienitis hypermarket is celebrating its fifth anniversary at your favourite shopping centre. That’s why it’s giving away five gift vouchers of 500 euros each for free shopping to five lucky winners! To claim one of the vouchers, simply follow the Nicosia Mall and Athienitis Supermarkets Facebook page, and like and tag a friend in the competition post, until November 21, 2023.

And the surprises do not end here! Visiting Nicosia Mall over November 18-19, 2023 is enough to claim Wheel of Fortune prizes from shops of the commercial centre. In fact, on Saturday, November 18, there will be a live link from 3-5pm, which will further enhance the festive atmosphere.

Five years of Nicosia Mall has meant exciting shopping conducted in comfort, thanks to the endless variety of stores, as well as special dining and entertainment for even the most demanding of tastes, and all ages.

In this incredible lifestyle destination, birthdays can only mean gifts and surprises… That’s why Nicosia Mall is waiting to celebrate its milestone together with you!

