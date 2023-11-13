Daily News Briefing

November 13, 2023

In today’s episode, Cyprus would be ready to discuss the issue of abolishing the need for unanimity in EU foreign policy, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday, a day before leaving for Berlin to take part in working dinner of EU leaders. In other news, a fatal strain of cat Covid which has killed thousands of animals on the island has reached the UK, reports said on Sunday. And the vine-growing mountain village of Vouni is set to become the proud location of Cyprus’ first ever recognised Wine Sommelier School.

