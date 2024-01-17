January 17, 2024

King Charles to have treatment for enlarged prostate

file photo: royal family's christmas day service at the sandringham estate
Buckingham Palace said the king was keen to share details to encourage other men experiencing symptoms to have their conditions checked

Britain’s King Charles will attend hospital next week for treatment for an enlarged prostate although the condition is not serious, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

“In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” the palace said in a statement. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”

The news came less than two hours after it was announced that his daughter-in-law Kate, the Princess of Wales, had undergone abdominal surgery and would remain in hospital for up to 14 days.

Charles, 75, had a number of planned engagements this week but these have been postponed on the advice of his doctor to allow for a short period of recuperation, prompting the palace to make Wednesday’s announcement.

Usually the royals do not disclose details of illnesses, regarding all medical issues as a private matter. But the palace said Charles was keen to share details to encourage other men experiencing symptoms to have their conditions checked.

Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) website described a benign enlarged prostate as a condition that can affect how people urinate, and is common among men over 50.

“It’s not a cancer and it’s not usually a serious threat to health,” the NHS says on its website. “Many men worry that having an enlarged prostate means they have an increased risk of developing prostate cancer. This is not the case.”

Charles became king in September 2022 following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

