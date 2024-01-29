January 29, 2024

Applications open for bicommunal awards

By Jonathan Shkurko
Applications opened on Monday for the annual Bi-Communal Entrepreneurship prizes at the Stelios Bi-communal Business Cooperation Awards, given to Greek and Turkish Cypriots who work together.

The annual prizes, now in their 14th year, see €10,000 given to each of the 20 entrepreneurs comprising ten two-member local bi-communal businesses, totalling €200,000 for 2023. One member must be a Greek Cypriot and the other a Turkish Cypriot.

“Business collaboration between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots cultivates and strengthens relationships of trust between the two communities,” Sir Stelios said.

The joint activities developed with our support contribute to the creation of partnerships and cooperatives, as well as the social and economic development of the island.”

Established in 2009, the Stelios Bi-Communal Awards – presided over by Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, founder and owner of the easy family of brands, including easyJet – have become a significant institution in Cyprus.

Including this year’s awards, the Stelios Foundation has granted a cumulative total of €4,390,000.

Applications for the awards are open from January 29 to March 15, 2024.

Interested teams can submit their applications through the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation website www.steliosfoundation.com.cy by downloading and emailing the completed form to [email protected].

To be eligible, participants must be Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots with businesses having an annual turnover of at least €10,000 and employing at least one staff member besides the owner.

Applicants must provide evidence of joint venture activity, showcasing their collaborative business efforts in both communities.

Previous winners and candidates are encouraged to apply again this year, provided they meet all criteria. The award ceremony is scheduled for April 18.

