A new arrival has joined the donkey family at Limeri Cafe in Akamas, with the cafe announcing the birth of a baby girl.

The owners shared the news on social media, saying the newborn was staying close to her mother and had already “become part of the Limeri family”.

Visitors have been asked to give the new arrival and the other donkeys plenty of space and to treat them gently.

The cafe said it was delighted to welcome the little donkey and described the birth as a special moment for the team and visitors.