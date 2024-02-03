February 3, 2024

Two arrested nine months after jewellery heist

Two men were arrested in Paphos on Friday nine months after allegedly having stolen a white gold chain from a jewellery shop in Coral Bay. The chain was valued at €10,000.

The pair, aged 31 and 30 years old, were arrested when police in the village of Yeroskipou intercepted their car.

Paphos police’s deputy operations director Michalis Nikolaou explained to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that the identities of the thieves had been determined through examinations of CCTV footage from the shop.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

