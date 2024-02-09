President celebrates World Greek Language Day

President Nikos Christodoulides on Friday attended an event at the Presidential Palace celebrating “World Greek Language Day”, which coincided with the anniversary of the death of Greece’s national poet Dionysios Solomos.
During the event, Christodoulides, as well as Education Minister Athena Michaelidou, stressed the importance of the Greek language and the significance of continuing efforts for its preservation, enhancement, and promotion.
“Nurturing and strengthening linguistic education and instilling universal values in our children and new generations significantly contributes to our efforts to upgrade our educational system and advance towards a modern, student-centred, inclusive school,” Christodoulides said.
He added that the government has already implemented significant strategic goals and initiated a series of actions aimed at modernising the educational system, also referring to the 12 per cent rate of illiterate students in mathematics and Greek upon completion of primary education, “a figure that needs to be addressed.”
Speaking after the President, Michaelidou provided a detailed overview of the ministry’s initiatives to further promote the Greek language as a first, as well as a secondary language at all levels of education.
She underlined the re-establishment of the committee for the Greek language within the ministry, which features specific action plans aimed at promoting the Greek language.
“The plan includes strengthening students’ language proficiency in both primary and secondary education, promoting programmes to prevent illiteracy, enhancing the professional development of educators, promoting digital literacy, and fostering critical thinking and research spirit,” Michaelidou said.
The Greek Ambassador to Cyprus Ioannis Papameletiou, who also attended the event, referred to the words of activist and author Helen Keller about the Greek language, which she described as the most beautiful language and the “violin of human thought.”
He mentioned the role of the Church in preserving and promoting the language and intellectual values during the Ottoman rule and assured that the Greek embassy will continue to support efforts for further language enhancement through events and institutionalised actions.
Bishop of Mesaoria Grigorios, speaking on behalf of Archbishop Georgios, referred to the Church’s role in spreading the Greek language, saying that language is “one of the most important ways to promote our national consciousness.”
“The language continues to evolve due to its rich history and added that it is not just a communication code but a carrier of ideas, ideals, and values,” he said.