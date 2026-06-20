The reasons behind the removal of former bishop Tychikos were “neither superficial nor the result of personal conflict”, Archbishop Georgios said on Saturday after attending the first clergy meeting of the newly enthroned bishop of Paphos, Gregorios.

“There are certain things being circulated,” he said, adding that the decisions taken “were not superficial, nor were they due to personal conflict or financial considerations”.

The archbishop said he attended Gregorios’ first official clergy meeting not only to offer a greeting but also to address questions which had arisen following the recent changes in the Paphos bishopric.

Georgios said he would provide the new bishop with any assistance required and again rejected suggestions that financial issues played a role in the decision regarding Tychikos.

“The people of Paphos know me. If there were any financial mismanagement, it would be known,” he said.

Referring to the shortage of priests, the archbishop said the problem affected all metropolitan districts but was particularly acute in Paphos because of the large number of villages and communities in the district.

Georgios attended the first clergy meeting of the newly enthroned bishop of Paphos, Gregorios

“Not every community can have its own priest,” he said.

Asked about Tychikos’ future, Georgios said there were no new developments.

“If he insists on remaining where he is, the matter will be reviewed by the Holy Synod, which will decide whether any further action is necessary,” he said.

For his part, Gregorios said said the gathering underscored the importance of cooperation among the clergy and described pastoral work as a shared responsibility.

He said the Paphos bishopric would continue the mission it began when Christianity was first preached in the district.

“The most precious thing we have is the Autocephalous Church of Cyprus,” he said, adding that ongoing disputes would not be allowed to overshadow the spiritual needs of the faithful.

The Paphos bishopric had effectively remained vacant since May 2025, when the Holy Synod voted to depose Tychikos over ecclesiastical disputes and alleged breaches of church protocol.

His removal sparked significant controversy. While church authorities cited unacceptable conduct and a physical altercation, Tychikos’ legal team argued that the decision was linked to disputes over the financial administration of the bishopric.