Guest recipes with LIDL Food Academy

Dinner for two
Ostrich Fillet in Pear Sauce and Red Wine
1 pack (3 breasts) ostrich fillets
Mixed spices
For the sauce
1/2 tablespoon vegetable oil
3 tablespoons brandy
1 small onion, finely chopped
1/2 teaspoon Himalayan salt
150g dry red wine
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1 large pear peeled and grated on a coarse grater
1 tablespoon unsalted butter (for finishing)
Mixed spices for game or poultry
Fresh parsley finely chopped mixed with thyme or rosemary for garnish
For red cabbage
50g butter
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
1/2 tsp Himalayan salt
400g red cabbage, thinly sliced
100ml water (or as needed)
50ml sweet red wine such as commandaria
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
1 piece star anise
mixed spices,
1 tablespoon strawberry jam
Defrost the meat completely and remove the packaging.
Place the fillets on a plate with paper towels and draw out excess liquids.
Remove the kitchen paper and season them well.
Prepare the remaining ingredients.
Heat half a tablespoon of vegetable oil in a deep frying pan. Add the onion, salt and sauté until wilted.
Add the fillets and brown them on each side.
When browned, add the brandy and light carefully with a lighter.
Then add the wine, vinegar and pear. Let the sauce decrease to 3/4.
To glaze the sauce, add a spoonful of unsalted butter and turn up the heat until the sauce is glazed (to become like syrup). At the same time, season the sauce and add salt and pepper if needed.
Remove the pan from the heat and let it rest for 5 minutes.
When the meat rests, serve with the sauce, garnish with the balsamic glaze and sprinkle with finely chopped fresh parsley mixed with thyme or rosemary.
For the red cabbage, put all the ingredients except the jam in a saucepan and mix well. Cover with a lid.
Lower the heat and let the cabbage soften (about 15 minutes). Stir occasionally and check if there is enough liquid.
After the cabbage softens, remove the lid and add the jam. Let the liquids evaporate.
Serve with mashed potato.
Mixed Salad with Tête de Moine Cheese, Prosciutto and Sweet Chestnut
1 pack (200g) mixed iceberg salad with carrot
100g Tête de Moine, or other yellow cheese
100g pecans
1 green zucchini cut into thin slices lengthwise, with peeler
1 carrot cut into matchsticks
100g pomegranate
red grapefruit cut into wedges
8 slices prosciutto
100g croutons or breadsticks
8 pieces sweet chestnut
For the vinaigrette
4 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons pomegranate vinegar
1 teaspoon honey
salt and freshly ground black pepper
Place the salad like a wreath on a large platter.
Cut the vegetables into several shapes.
Wrap the prosciutto like a rose. Alternatively, bake half of the amount of prosciutto in the oven to make it crispier.
Make the salad dressing by mixing all the ingredients in a small bowl.
Garnish the salad with croutons, cheese, pomegranate, sweet chestnut and vegetables in shapes.
Drizzle with vinaigrette just before serving.
