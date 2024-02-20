February 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusCyprus footballSport

Aris Limassol hit by 20 food poisoning cases

By Jonathan Shkurko06
Around 20 people working for Aris Limassol, including players and members of the coaching staff, have suffered from severe food poisoning, resulting in some being hospitalised, according to the press and communications officer, Kostas Papadopoulos.

The police have already been informed and are looking into the incident.

According to various reports published on Tuesday, should foul play be involved, the club might take legal action against the company responsible for providing the food, which was served at an event hosted by the Limassol team.

