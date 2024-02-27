February 27, 2024

Il Divo set to perform in Cyprus

By Eleni Philippou
il divo1

One of the world’s most famous classical crossover bands is visiting Cyprus this year for a unique show. Il Divo will bring audiences together at the Pattichio Municipal Amphitheatre of Larnaca later this year. Mark your calendars for September 14.

Three tenors and one baritone make up the highly-popular Il Divo band. Urs Bühler, Sébastien Izambard, David Miller and Steven LaBrie come together and with their distinctive voices blend the worlds of opera, classical and modern music. Since its formation in the United Kingdom in 2003, the collective has performed all over the globe, at some of the world’s biggest arenas and in front of influential personas.

Their audiences have included historical figures and world leaders such as US presidents Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama, and Queen Elizabeth II. Millions of fans attend their concerts which have also included shows at the World Cup and the Diamond Jubilee at Windsor.

In 2024, Il Divo is on a world tour, bringing their unique melodies to audiences from every country. With songs recorded in Spanish, Italian, French, Portuguese, Latin, English and Japanese, their music resonates with worldwide listeners. Throughout this year, the quartet is set to perform in Latin America, the US, Canada and Greece before reaching Cyprus in mid-September.

Tickets for the Larnaca concert are now on sale online at www.ticketmaster.cy

 

Il Divo

World-famous band performs live in Cyprus. September 14. Pattichio Municipal Amphitheatre, Larnaca. 9pm. www.ticketmaster.cy

