March 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Funeral held for two more washed up bodies

By Tom Cleaver00
funeral
A funeral for two unidentified bodies which washed up on the coast in Ayios Amvrosios

A funeral was held on Wednesday for two more unidentified bodies which have washed up on the shores of Cyprus in recent weeks.

The funeral was held at the Turkish Cypriot cemetery in Ayios Amvrosios.

Speaking after the funeral, Ayios Epiktitos and Ayios Amvrosios Mayor Ceyhun Kirok said “we are witnessing an ongoing stain on humanity and the world.

“In a world where there are no winners in wars and the losers are always innocent people, we buried the two dead bodies which washed up on our shores,” he said.

He added, “may God have mercy on these brothers and sisters whose names we do not even know. We are leaving these markings here in case someone one day searches for the whereabouts of these missing persons.”

The north’s authorities have recently come under fire for “not even calling” the relatives of one of the bodies which has been found off the island’s coast after it was identified as 63-year-old Turkish lorry driver Hasan Colgecen.

His son Saban Colgecen told newspaper Ozgur Gazete “no one from Cyprus, not the police, not the transport minister, nor any other official even called us or gave us any information.”

I had to go myself in person to the Famagusta police station and demand to be informed,” he said.

Wednesday also marked the second round of funerals which have taken place for bodies which have washed up in the north since the start of the year.

In January, a ceremony was held for four bodies which had washed up on the coast of Karpasia.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Three arrested after fire at banner company

Tom Cleaver

Paphos man arrested for stealing handbag

Staff Reporter

‘One man allowed 16 universities in north to open’

Tom Cleaver

Cops catch copper thief

Tom Cleaver

Christodoulides and Annita to speak at EPP conference

Tom Cleaver

What’s on this weekend

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign