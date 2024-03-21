March 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Banking and FinanceBusinessCyprusCyprus Business News

Cyprus Stock Exchange introduces government bonds worth €25 million

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
cyprus stock exchange cse

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Thursday announced the introduction of 25,000 new government bonds by the Republic of Cyprus.

Specifically, the CSE confirmed its acceptance of the introduction of 25,000 Government Bonds of the 13 Weeks 1st Issue, Series 2024, in accordance with Article 58(1) of the Cyprus Securities and Stock Exchange Law.

Each bond, with a nominal value of €1000, amounts to a total of €25 million. These bonds were derived from an auction conducted on March 15, 2024, and will be valid from March 22, 2024, to June 21, 2024.

The Stock Exchange added that it has also accepted the simultaneous introduction of these bonds to the Central Depository and Central Registry in accordance with the provisions of paragraphs (1) and (3) of Article 10 of the Cyprus Securities and Stock Exchange Laws. Their issuance date is March 22, 2024.

The trading code for the above titles to be introduced in the Bond Market will be GD13A24/TB13A24, with the unique ISIN code CY0240880811.

These bonds do not bear interest. Trading will commence on Friday, March 22, 2024.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

Related Posts

‘A very big and increasing presence of Israeli businesses in Cyprus’

Jonathan Shkurko

Sewerage board merger welcomed

Nikolaos Prakas

Seven dodgy football matches investigated

Rony J. El Daccache

Apoel gearing up for new stadium

Staff Reporter

Final bills on local govt reform heading for House

Andria Kades

Solutions sought for Larnaca’s Natura 2000 area

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign