April 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

First bee park opened on state land

By Jonathan Shkurko00
eγκαίνια Μελισσοτροφικού Πάρκου

Monday marked the inauguration of the Bee Park at Athalassa Park in Nicosia, a thematic park dedicated to bees and the first of its kind established on state forest land.

The opening ceremony was led by Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou and by environmental commissioner Antonia Theodosiou.

The park aims to highlight the value of bees in preserving natural ecosystems and their crucial role in human life and survival of the planet. It offers visitors information about the world of bees, their relationship with beekeeping plants, and apiculture.

The park also seeks to increase public awareness of bee protection and biodiversity conservation.

Addressing the gathering, Panayiotou said that the establishment of the park reaffirms her ministry’s commitment to environmental protection and stresses the value of collaboration.

She highlighted the joint efforts of various entities, including the  forestry department, telecommunications authority Cyta and the Cyprus Forest Association.

Panayiotou explained that the park, spanning four hectares, is part of the Athalassa National Forest Park and aims to educate all visitors about the value of pollinators, particularly bees, and the importance of harmonious coexistence with nature.

Furthermore, she underlined the significant role of bees in maintaining ecological balance and biodiversity.

“Specifically,” she said, “through the strategic plan for common agricultural policy, efforts are made to support farmers in implementing actions to reduce bee population decline.

“Measures include promoting alternative pest control methods and providing financial support to beekeepers affected by environmental challenges.”

In conclusion, Panayiotou highlighted measures such as free distribution of beekeeping plants to permanent residents who own registered apiaries in local communities, aimed at supporting beekeepers in the region.

 

