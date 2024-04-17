April 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Sunny and warm

By Staff Reporter05
sunny and warm weather
File photo

Wednesday will be sunny with temperatures rising to 32C in the interior, 26C on the south and east coasts, 28C on the remaining coasts, and 23C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mostly north- to south-easterly, initially light, 3 Beaufort and later up to moderate, 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Overnight there will be temporarily increased high clouds and light dust. Temperatures will drop to 14C in the interior, 16C on the coasts, and 13C in the higher mountains. Winds will gradually turn mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, light, up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will remain calm to slightly rough.

Thursday and Friday will see increased clouds and episodic dust spells. Temperatures will gradually drop, however remaining above average for the season.

Saturday isolated rains or a thunderstorm are expected and temperatures will rise slightly.

staff reporter

