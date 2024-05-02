May 2, 2024

10 lucky Lidl Plus app users to win UEFA EURO 2024 tickets

Lidl offers the ultimate football experience with UEFA EURO 2024 tickets

As the Official Partner of UEFA EURO 2024 TM, Lidl wants to bring millions football fans together to celebrate Europe’s biggest football event in the most exciting way. Through a unique competition, Lidl is giving 10 lucky users of the Lidl Plus app the opportunity to claim double tickets to watch one of the UEFA Euro 2024 matches in person!

Specifically, from Thursday May 2, to Wednesday June 12, 2024 every Lidl Plus App user can enter the competition by completing the relevant online form, thereby automatically being included in the draw. By participating via the application, users automatically enter the competition to claim 10 double tickets the event and share the exciting UEFA EURO 2024 TM experience with a loved one.

Learn more about the competition, as well as the terms and conditions, here.

Download Lidl Plus now from the App Store, Google Play or the Huawei AppGallery, register quickly and easily, and take part in the competition!

