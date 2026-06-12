Local authorities cannot be downgraded to second class services for responsibilities the central government is reluctant to take on, and this goes for the health sector as well, chairman of the Union of Municipalities Andreas Vyras said on Friday.

Vyras’ address was read out at a conference in Paphos on the role of the municipality health services in public health.

He said the municipal health services were expected to tackle a plethora of serious issues, such as waste management, catering and water inspections, and swimming pool licencing, as well as handle noise pollution, smoking in public areas, disinfections and stray animals, all of which impact public health and quality of life.

The local administration reforms, he added, was a significant step in modernising municipal services, however the new legislation left much to be desired.

“We continue to dynamically demand the necessary improvements, so that the municipal authorities can at last exercise their authorities, free of the asphyxiating cogwheels of state bureaucracy,” Vyras said.

The health sector, he added, could not operate independently from the central government.

Head of the health services, Herodotos Herodotou, said the daily work of the health officers and inspectors was not always visible to the public, but was nevertheless substantive and directly benefited the quality of life, safety and health of the people.

Herodotou said the department faced continuous challenges, such as climate change, population movement, environmental issues and increased demands on behalf of the people.

Acting mayor of Paphos, Angelos Onisiforou, pointed out that public health was directly linked to the cleanliness of cities, the protection of the environment, waste management and quality of life.

Speaking on the sidelines of the conference, Paphos municipality health inspector Christos Christou explained the event was held to facilitate dialogue between the municipalities, record modern challenges and common problems, and lay the foundations for a unified approach.

Christou said the conference aimed at highlighting the work, responsibilities and duties of municipal health officers and expressed hope that there would be an increase in their numbers before the end of the year.