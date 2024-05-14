May 14, 2024

Man dies after tractor accident

By Andria Kades01
File photo of a tractor

A 79-year-old man in Nicosia died as a result of injuries as he tried to stop his tractor on Tuesday.

Georgios Michail, from Ayios Ioannis Malountas had parked his vehicle but under conditions that are being investigated, the tractor began to roll down the street.

Police said it appears Michail tried to stop the vehicle and sustained severe injuries.

The incident unfolded at around 10am and was transferred to Nicosia general hospital.

He was pronounced dead at around 12pm.

Police continue investigation.

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

