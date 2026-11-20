Restaurant review: Henry’s Makariou, Nicosia

“Henry’s?” I hear the more attentive readers of the Cyprus Mail ask. “Didn’t your colleague Jonathan Shkurko review that place in 2024?”

Indeed he did.

But allow me to introduce Plutarch’s Ship of Theseus thought experiment, in restaurant form. If a restaurant gradually replaces almost everything on its menu, is it still the same restaurant?

Granted, a few old favourites remain, but Henry’s has changed its culinary offering so extensively that, for the purposes of this review, we might as well be visiting somewhere new.

The interior, at least, remains reassuringly familiar: muted Art Deco influences, high ceilings and clean lines lending the dining room an understated elegance.

My faithful dining companion and I decided to start with the Columbia Greek salad and Garlic Prawns in Rosé Sauce.

For the mains, she chose the Queen Crab Spaghetti, while I went for the Iberico Pork.

The Columbia Greek salad, listed as a signature dish on the restaurant’s website, turned out to be a variation on the traditional Cretan dakos. If you’ve ever had one, you’ll know that something magical happens when olive oil and tomato juices soak into the barley rusk, softening it without entirely robbing it of its bite. Add creamy feta, olives and an oregano dressing, and the whole thing becomes considerably more than the sum of its parts.

The prawns arrived in a rosé sauce with crumbled feta, olives and chives. Rich and creamy without becoming heavy, the sauce carried the garlic beautifully while allowing the tender prawns to remain the centre of attention.

The Queen Crab Spaghetti, meanwhile, arrived with garlic, chilli, lemon, chives, dill, ouzo, spring onion and fennel – an ingredient list that sounds almost determined to overwhelm the sweet, delicate crab.

Remarkably, it didn’t.

There was a bright, citrusy freshness running through the dish, courtesy of the lemon, balanced by the warmth of the garlic and the gentle heat of the chilli. None of the individual flavours elbowed the others aside, and, most importantly, the crab never got lost in the commotion.

My only reservation concerned the pasta itself. For a dish built around such delicate flavours, the relatively substantial strands of spaghetti felt a little cumbersome, occasionally getting in the way of the crab rather than carrying it. Perhaps the finer strands of spaghettini would have been a better fit.

If there was a minor gripe with the crab spaghetti, none could be found with the Iberico Pork. The chop arrived looking almost cartoonishly perfect, like something Fred Flintstone might have ordered for dinner.

Fortunately, it tasted every bit as good as it looked. Rich, nutty and wonderfully tender, the pork had an almost melt-in-the-mouth quality.

So good, in fact, that I surrendered the plate to my faithful dining companion for a second opinion with considerably less enthusiasm than good table manners demanded.

There was no question of leaving Henry’s without dessert, particularly with a selection of cakes prepared fresh each day by the restaurant’s pastry chef.

We settled on the lemon cheesecake, which promptly drove a lemon-sized wedge between our opinions.

My faithful dining companion found it altogether too sweet, too dense and too lemony. I, on the other hand, loved it. Rich and unapologetically lemony, it was exactly what I wanted from a New York-style cheesecake. Needless to say, I had no difficulty finishing my share.

So, back to the Ship of Theseus. Is Henry’s still the same restaurant my colleague visited two years ago? The familiar surroundings would suggest so, even if much of the menu tells a different story.

But perhaps that’s the wrong question. Restaurants, unlike ancient Greek ships, are supposed to evolve. What matters is whether the changes are worthwhile.

Judging by the beautifully balanced crab spaghetti, that magnificent Iberico pork and a cheesecake capable of dividing even the most faithful of dining companions, Henry’s appears to be navigating those changes rather well.

Whatever ship this is, it’s sailing in the right direction.

VITAL STATISTICS:

SPECIALTY: Mediterranean

WHERE: Henry’s Makariou, Archbishop Makarios III Ave 30B, Nicosia

WHEN: Daily 11am – 12am

CONTACT: 22 351111

HOW MUCH: Starters: €12 – €14, Mains: €9 – €56