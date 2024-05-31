By Robert Morgan

The organisation 50 Great Greek Wines (50 GGW) and the Hellenic Tourism Organisation promoted Greek and Cypriot wines in London on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, with Cyprus represented by four wineries.

Some 33 award-winning winemakers, selected through competition, showed around 150 labels in a two-day event that began with a masterclass on Tuesday and ended with a tasting event in Soho on Wednesday. Invitees included members of the Institute of the Masters of Wine, sommeliers, specialist journalists, importers and distributors. The event concluded with a group dinner.

The promotion is part of a broader effort in communication and outreach events held for Greek wine, explained Yannis Karakasis, a Master of Wine and founder of 50 GGW, during the tasting event.

“We have recognised the UK as an important market for Greek wine and we are investing in trying to communicate this very high quality image of Greek wine to the British, especially to the professionals who will in turn bring Greek wine into every household,” he said.

A representative of the Ezousa winery, Michalis Konstantinidis, described the event as “a very good experience.” He noted that Cypriot and Greek wines are well-positioned to sell more in the British market. Theodoros Makarounas, another Ezousa representative, expressed the need for Cypriot wines to be better known in the UK and beyond Paphos.

The Limassol winery Tsiakkas presented four labels at the event. Ektoras Tsiakkas, son of founder Kostas, emphasised the importance of wider distribution in the British market. He remarked that while Mediterranean wines are gaining ground, “it is important that people learn and discover the wines of Cyprus.”

The winery Vouni Panagia, which has labels sold in 12 countries, was also represented. One of its representatives, Yannis Kyriakidis, said that though his wine already did well in Britain, an overarching goal of the project was to make Cypriot wine varieties better known and loved. “Britain is a big market and it influences others to trust a wine,” he added.

The Cypriot grape varieties featured in London this year included Xynisteri, Morokanella, Maratheftiko, Promara, Vamvakada, Spourtiko, and Giannoudi.