Arguments put forward by students in a state-run competition boost optimism that gender equality and social justice can and will be established as values in society.

Addressing an award ceremony for articles written by students promoting gender equality in study and work choices, Education Minister Athena Michaelidou said “the great interest and increased participation of the children in the competitions fill us with optimism.”

Their arguments on gender equality and social justice “give us certainty that we can count on establishing these values in our society.”

She said the ministry strived to include actions in schools promoting awareness, gender equality, respect of diversity, preventing and addressing bullying and discrimination, and abolishing stereotypes.

The competition also included designing a new logo of the ministry’s Gender Equality Intersectoral Committee.