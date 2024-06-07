With the aim of finding common ground, which will ultimately lead to a breakthrough in the Cyprus problem, UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin is pushing on with meetings.

This week she met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Holguin “continues her engagement with the parties and other relevant stakeholders in her effort to find common ground,” the UN chief’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in New York.

“She is going to be in New York, for a little while longer. She discussed with the secretary general the way forward,” Dujarric said.

Holguin also met with Greek Foreign Minister Yiorgos Gerapetritis.

“I have no doubt they discussed the Cyprus issue and many other matters of mutual interest, ” Dujarric added.