The UN Secretary-General’s personal envoy Maria Angela Holguin will continue her mission in Cyprus for another 3 months in continuing efforts for the resumption of negotiations on the Cyprus problem, the Athens News Agency reported on Thursday.

Holguin met Guterres at the UN Headquarters in New York on Wednesday evening, also meeting with Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis in her presence.

Diplomatic sources quoted the UNSG with saying he has “absolute confidence” in Holguin and considers her an experienced diplomat who will make the maximum effort to achieve progress, despite Ersin Tatar’s objections to the extension of her mission.

The Secretary General’s envoy is expected to submit her report to him by the end of June.

The Cyprus issue is expected to be put on the agenda of the Security Council in July, when Russia will hold the presidency.

Meanwhile, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said that Nicosia acknowledges the UNSG’s commitment to the efforts to restart negotiations, noting President Nikos Christodoulides was informed of the meeting in communications with Holguin and the Greek FM.

“What we note is the commitment of the Secretary General to the effort to restart the negotiations,” Letymbiotis told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

“As is known, Ms Holguin will deliver her report around the end of June,” he said.

“We reiterate once again our readiness for a meeting at any time,” he stressed.