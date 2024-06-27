A 61-year-old Greek Cypriot died on Thursday in a car collision taking place in the north of the island.

The deceased was identified as Charalambos Anastasiou.

According to a report by the police in the north, the car accident happened just before 3pm in the village of Zodia.

The 61-year-old was rushed to a hospital in the northern part of Nicosia in grave condition. Doctors there were unable to save his life.

The two passengers in the other car involved in the collision were being treated for serious injuries. The driver, aged 40, has been arrested by Turkish Cypriot police.