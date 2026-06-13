Cyprus businesses are among the highest in the European Union for social media adoption, with nearly 80 per cent of enterprises integrating these platforms into their daily operations.

According to figures released by Eurostat, firms in Cyprus achieved an adoption rate of 79.94 per cent during 2025, securing the seventh position across the entire bloc.

This robust performance reflects a broader European trend, where 63.6 per cent of enterprises with 10 or more employees actively used social media in 2025, up from 61.1 per cent in 2023.

Enterprises leverage these digital channels to increase their online presence and improve marketing, whilst communicating with partners, customers, and other organisations to facilitate collaboration and the sharing of knowledge.

The report also highlights that the use of social media is significantly more prevalent among larger enterprises.

While 60.6 per cent of small enterprises reported using social media, this share climbed to 76.2 per cent for medium-sized firms and reached 89.1 per cent for large enterprises.

Malta led the rankings with the largest share of enterprises using social media at 88.2 per cent, followed by Finland at 87.6 per cent and Denmark at 86.1 per cent.

Other nations performing strongly included the Netherlands at 83.76 per cent, Sweden at 83.34 per cent, and Belgium at 81.11 per cent.

Conversely, Bulgaria, Croatia, and Hungary reported the lowest levels of engagement, at 41.5 per cent, 46.0 per cent, and 47.3 per cent respectively.

These figures illustrate the ongoing digital modernisation of the business sector as companies across Europe continue to prioritise their online connectivity.