A British Cypriot candidate in the United Kingdom’s imminent general election has been accused of “defending Adolf Hitler” in a social media post.

Reform UK’s candidate in the Northampton North constituency Antony Antoniou reportedly shared a link to a video in a post on Twitter in 2016 which said “the world defeated the wrong enemy” in the second world war.

Additionally, he reportedly shared conspiracies regarding Jewish financier George Soros in now-deleted social media posts.

The tweets were referenced by British news website Sky News, which said they had been found by the Campaign Against Antisemitism, alongside similar historic social media activity from two other Reform UK candidates.

However, according to Northampton-based website NN Journal, Antoniou showed no remorse for his posts.

“I don’t regret showing people what is out there. I have done nothing wrong, and I don’t feel the need to apologise,” he said.

He also issued an explanation on his own website, saying he had published more than 70,000 posts on Twitter.

“Out of more than 71,000 posts, I understand that there were half a dozen that they picked up on, a post about Bill Gates, the Rothschilds, George Soros, David Icke and Hitler,” he said.

“Having said that, they did not bother to look at other posts which report stories which are antisemitic. Indeed, on this website alone, I have written several articles supporting Israel,” he added.

Since the article was published, all but around 50 of Antoniou’s posts on the social media website have been deleted.

Reform UK is led by firebrand Nigel Farage and is according to polling set to win the third largest number of votes when the UK goes to the polls on Thursday.

The Northampton North seat, which Antoniou is contesting, has been held by the ruling Conservative Party since 2010, though is according to constituency polling set to flip back to the Labour Party at this election.