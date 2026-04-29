Director of the president’s press office Victoras Papadopoulos announced on Wednesday that the Cabinet has been briefed on a comprehensive strategic plan designed to strengthen the international image of Cyprus.

The initiative is titled ‘Stability with Perspective: A European Base with Global Reach‘ and represents a coordinated effort between the government and Invest Cyprus to create a modern and outward-looking national identity.

“The government, in cooperation with Invest Cyprus, is implementing a coordinated effort to form a modern, coherent, and extroverted image of the country abroad,” Papadopoulos stated in his written briefing.

This branding strategy seeks to encapsulate the current status of the country as a reliable and safe destination with a firm European orientation and significant regional influence.

“At the heart of this effort is the central message ‘Stability with Perspective: European Base with Global Reach’, which encapsulates Cyprus’s identity today: a country that is reliable, safe and stable, with a clear European orientation, growth dynamics and a substantive role in the region,” Papadopoulos said.

The project is being implemented with the professional support of an international strategic communication firm to ensure the new narrative is presented in a clear and convincing manner on the world stage.

During a presentation held at the Presidential Palace, which preceded the formal cabinet meeting, officials outlined how this core message will serve as the foundation for all international representations of the country.

“The initiative is being implemented with the support of an international strategic communication company and aims to form a central narrative that will present modern Cyprus in the international environment in a clear, coherent and convincing way,” Papadopoulos explained.

The primary message of stability and perspective is designed to be adapted across various sectors to highlight specific policy priorities and the unique advantages of the Republic.

It will specifically focus on promoting the human capital of Cyprus and the dynamic potential of the national economy within modern investment fields.

“The message that will be promoted internationally will be able to be specialised by sector, highlighting the priorities, policies and comparative advantages of the Republic of Cyprus, its human resources, its economy and its potential in modern investment sectors,” Papadopoulos explained.