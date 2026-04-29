A Cypriot woman living in the UK marked her 100th birthday on Wednesday, receiving a commemorative card from King Charles III in recognition of the milestone.

Katina Chrysostomou, who was born on April 29, 1926, in Rizokarpaso, has spent most of her life in the United Kingdom after moving there in 1947.

She went on to build a family, raising two daughters, and is now a grandmother and great-grandmother.

Relatives describe her as maintaining strong ties to her place of origin, including active involvement in community associations linked to Rizokarpaso.

Katina currently resides in a care home in Finchley, where her birthday was celebrated with family and friends at a gathering held in the residence’s garden.

The event included a reception and a birthday cake, with those present marking the occasion together.

The centenarian was said to have been particularly pleased to receive the royal card, a tradition extended in the United Kingdom to individuals reaching 100 years of age.