Efficient Consumer Response (ECR Cyprus), which operates under the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), held its annual general meeting and subsequent elections for a new board of directors earlier this week.

The assembly, which took place in Nicosia on April 27, represents a landmark association for the Cypriot market, dedicated to implementing best practices across the retail service chain to benefit local consumers.

According to an announcement released on Thursday, the president of the board of directors presented a comprehensive report on the actions of the outgoing executive during the proceedings.

He also expressed his gratitude to all members for their significant contribution and cooperation throughout the previous term.

The report also addressed outstanding matters and critical issues currently impacting the members of the association.

Following the assembly, the newly elected board held its first session to determine its leadership structure.

Mikellis Christou, representing Diplomat, was appointed as the president of the association.

The position of vice-president was assumed by Stelios Nicolaou from MCC Best Value.

Maria Constantinidou of Harco was elected to the role of secretary, while Sofia Miltiadou from Charalambides Christis will serve as treasurer.

The broader board of directors includes Andreas Theocharides of Vassos Eliades, Giorgos Loizides from iMinder, and Giorgos Tsakistos of Laiko Cosmos.

Additional board members are Demetris Mikellides from Sklavenitis, Evis Germanos of the Papaellinas Group, and Constantinos Mavrommatis from Retail Zoom.

The leadership team is further supported by Loukas Zouridis representing MAS Supermarkets, Marios Antoniou from Alphamega, and Marios Gnaftis of Tryfon Tseriotis Ltd.

Completing the board are Michalis Michail from A. Zorpas & Sons, Sergios Christoforou of Paradisiotis Ltd, Christos Skordellis from Metro, and Christos Photiades representing Iakovos Photiades.

The board thanked all members for their long-standing support of the organisation’s mission.

Members should engage in “active participation” in future actions of ECR Cyprus, the president stated.

The association aims for the further strengthening of cooperation across the entire supply chain, the leadership added.

The ultimate goal remains “the continuous improvement of consumer service“, the announcement concluded.