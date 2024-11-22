Cyprus considers arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) as binding in principle, a government source told Reuters on Friday.

The ICC on Thursday issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a former Israeli defence minister and a leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas for alleged crimes against humanity.

“The decision is being studied and we have no comment on that. As a matter of principle, the decisions of the International Criminal Court are both respected, and binding,” the government source said, requesting anonymity.

On Thursday the EU’s foreign chief Josep Borrell said in a post on X that the arrest warrants are binding for all EU member states.

“These decisions are binding on all states party to the Rome Statute, which includes all EU Member States,” he said.

Borrell is in Cyprus on Friday and Saturday to meet Israeli and Palestinian civil society organisations.