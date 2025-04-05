The 34-year-old woman who was arrested on Friday night after having been found attempting to smuggle almost 37 kilograms of cannabis into Cyprus through Larnaca airport was on Saturday remanded in custody for eight days.

The police said the drugs were found in the woman’s luggage after she arrived at Larnaca airport on a flight from “a European country” at around 7pm on Friday.

Between 6pm and 8pm on Friday, flights from London Heathrow, London Stansted, Thessaloniki, Malta, and Vienna all landed at Larnaca airport.

“The 34-year-old was subjected to a check by customs department officers and during that check, 61 packages were found in her luggage, containing a quantity of dry cannabis plant material weighing a total of approximately 36.66kg,” the police said.

They added that the woman was then arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of importing illegal drugs and possession with the intent to supply.