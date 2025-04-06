Tufan Erhurman was on Sunday announced as the north’s largest opposition political party the CTP’s candidate for the forthcoming Turkish Cypriot leadership elections, which are set to take place in October.

Erhurman, who has led the party since 2016 and served as the north’s ‘prime minister’ between 2018 and 2019, will stand against incumbent Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, who was himself endorsed by the north’s largest political party the UBP’s party congress on Friday night.

The 54-year-old was a law professor before entering politics and was the only person to put his name forward to be the CTP’s candidate at its party conference in northern Nicosia, which was attended by high-profile figures from both the island’s two sides, including former Turkish Cypriot leader Mehmet Ali Talat and current Akel leader Stefanos Stefanou.

The ratification of his candidacy was announced to the conference by the party’s former leader Ferdi Sabit Soyer, before he took to the conference stage to speak to the party’s faithful himself.

Erhurman spoke on stage for around an hour, firstly thanking his party and its members for nominating him as their candidate.

“You gave me a very big task today, but we CTP members know that this responsibility is not one which can be borne alone. Such an important path cannot be walked alone … I have a proposal for you … We are embarking on this journey to cast off the bad clothes they are trying to make this country wear. Are you ready to be my companion on this journey?

“If you are, I am in, too.”

For a large proportion of his speech, Erhurman directly addressed President Nikos Christodoulides, outlining his positions on the Cyprus problem for the eventuality that he is elected in October and the way in which he believes talks should be conducted.

“[Christodoulides] should no that he does not have the authority to decide alone on behalf of the entirety of this beautiful island. I will not give up my rights in Lefka, Morphou, Kyrenia, Famagusta, Trikomo, or northern Nicosia, but no matter who says I gave up, if the world collapses, I will not give up my rights in Paphos, Larnaca, Limassol, or southern Nicosia,” he began.

He added, “if Mr Christodoulides is going to talk about hydrocarbons, energy, trade routes, maritime jurisdictions with the world, he should know that he cannot speak on my behalf, but he can only speak together with me, with the Turkish Cypriot people.

“And he will decide whether that is a good or a bad thing. I have news for Mr Christodoulides from here: he should know that he will also see the day when a Turkish Cypriot is the president within the framework of a rotating presidency, and that no decision can be taken without the consent of a single Turkish Cypriot. I am ready, I invite him to be ready as well.”

He then said he will “drink coffee and eat” with Christodoulides, but that “we will not stop at coffee or food”.

“We will sit at the table and discuss confidence building measures … We will not only discuss the Mia Milia crossing point, but also the Famagusta gate, the Paphos gate, Louroujina, direct trade, the equal direct contact of my athletes, artists, businesspeople and organisations with the world,” he said.

Erhurman, flanked by his wife Nilden Bektas Erhurman and Akel leader Stefanos Stefanou, greets CTP members

“[Christodoulides] should know that from now on, he cannot say ‘I want a solution’ and hide behind someone who says no solution is a solution, as he does now, and that he will find that the Turkish Cypriot people’s will for a solution is sincere, as the world is witnessing.

“If there is a sincere will for a solution on his part, he should be ready for a solution. If not, he should be ready for a brand new period in which he will not be as comfortable as he is now.”

Erhurman has for much of the year so far been trading the lead in polling for the election with Tatar.

In the most recent poll, carried out by polling firm Rudex and published at the end of February, Erhurman leads the way by five per cent, polling on 33 per cent compared to Tatar’s 28 per cent.

The Rudex poll is the latest among many to have predicted a two-horse race, which is set to see Turkish Cypriots faced with a choice between a leader who will advocate for a two-state solution to the Cyprus problem in Tatar, and one who will advocate for a federal solution in Erhurman.