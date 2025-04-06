March 11, 2025, will forever be a day I’ll remember as the worst of my 3.5-year-old German shepherd’s life, and a deeply traumatic experience for both myself and my friend. It was a day that shook me to my core, illustrating the very real dangers of irresponsible dog ownership.

While out on a walk, an off-lead, collarless white pitbull suddenly charged toward us, running free from its owner’s control. The pitbull jumped onto my dog and attacked him. In a panic, I shouted repeatedly at the owner and three other family members who had emerged, yelling, “Get your dog! Get your dog!” But, shockingly, none of them made any attempt to intervene. Instead, they stood by, leaving the situation to escalate.

In the midst of the chaos, I found myself struggling to protect my dog. I was bitten in the leg, sustaining a deep, substantial wound and smaller ones. A trip to A&E was necessary, and I reported the incident to the police. Thankfully, my dog wasn’t visibly hurt, but the emotional trauma we all endured was profound. By the afternoon, I had made contact with the pitbull’s owner and compensation was arranged.

The injury sustained when the reader was attacked by a pitbull

What’s truly heartbreaking is that such a situation could have been avoided. I’ve been through a lot in my efforts to train and care for my dogs, and it frustrates me deeply when other owners fail to act responsibly. The incident was a painful reminder that mistakes can happen, but they must be learned from, and precautions can be taken to prevent tragedies like this.

A week later, while out on a walk, a dog suddenly bolted through an open gate and charged towards us in an aggressive manner. Thankfully, it quickly turned around and ran back to its owner.

Fast forward to yesterday, Tuesday April 1, when I encountered another distressing situation. While enjoying a peaceful walk along a public coastal pathway in Paphos with my partner and my two dogs, I found myself in a tense standoff with an English man walking his three dogs. His dogs were running freely off-leash all over the pathway, completely ignoring the presence of other pedestrians. Concerned for our safety, I stepped aside on the grass verge and asked him politely to put his dogs on a lead. His response was unsettling – he refused.

I explained that it was illegal for dogs to be off-leash in public areas, and that I was being forced off the pathway due to his dogs’ reckless behaviour. His response was dismissive: “I’ve lived here for five years, I’ve never use leads. They’re older dogs; they don’t attack.” I was shocked by his complete disregard for others and the laws in place to ensure safety. It’s deeply frustrating when dog owners fail to recognise that not everyone is comfortable with their animals, especially when it comes to the potential for unpredictable behaviour.

I’ve invested a lot of time, effort and resources into training my dogs to be well-behaved and safe in public spaces. The last thing I want is for them to be approached by off-leash dogs, especially when the owner refuses to acknowledge the risk. That’s why I feel compelled to spread the message to all dog owners: please ensure your dog wears a collar with a name tag and contact number at all times, and keep them on a secure lead when outside of your home. It’s not only a matter of public safety but also the law – dogs should not be off-leash outside of private property.

I share this not just as a dog owner, but as someone who cares about the safety and well-being of both animals and people. We can all do our part to ensure that every dog walk is a positive, safe experience for everyone involved.

Please work together to create safer communities for dogs and people alike. The responsibility lies with us as dog owners, and we must act with respect, care and mindfulness for the well-being of others.

Name withheld, Paphos